Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.57

Media coverage about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a news sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Walt Disney’s analysis:

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average is $127.67. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.