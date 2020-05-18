Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.57

Media coverage about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a news sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Walt Disney’s analysis:
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Billion (americanbankingnews.com)
- Disney Has Shut Down A Club Penguin Clone For Being Wildly Inappropriate (gamespot.com)
- Disney World Reveals Guidelines for Reopening Including Face Masks and Temperature Screenings (comicbook.com)
- U.S. Cases Slow; Trump Backs Pro Sports: Virus Update (finance.yahoo.com)
- Disney’s Dividend Suspension Doesn’t Spell Trouble (fool.com)
Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average is $127.67. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.
