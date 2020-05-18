Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 79.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,205 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

