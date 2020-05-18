Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 3.3% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.67. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

