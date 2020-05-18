Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41,406 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $127.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average of $118.73. The company has a market cap of $356.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

