Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Holdings Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut their price target on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

