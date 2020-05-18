Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $6.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.33. 3,183,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,536,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,030. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

