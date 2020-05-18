Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,527 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.5% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Visa worth $488,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.33. 3,183,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,536,734. The company has a market cap of $356.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.15. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $4,782,030. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

