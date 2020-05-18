Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Downgraded by Eight Capital

Eight Capital cut shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.65 price objective on the stock.
Shares of VREOF opened at $0.49 on Friday. Vireo Health International has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.06.
Vireo Health International Company Profile
