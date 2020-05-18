Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Downgraded by Eight Capital

Eight Capital cut shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.65 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VREOF opened at $0.49 on Friday. Vireo Health International has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

Vireo Health International Company Profile

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to company owned and third party dispensaries. The company sells and distributes a suite of products through dispensaries, home delivery, and wholesale channels.

