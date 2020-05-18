Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VNOM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.41.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $127,051,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,911,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after buying an additional 2,233,330 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,096,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after buying an additional 917,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,249,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 446,178 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

