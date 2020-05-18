Vicus Capital Sells 415 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vicus Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 42.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 278.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,875 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 305,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 340,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $55.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.