ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS Inc. is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s consumer brands portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. It operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. ViacomCBS Inc., formerly known as CBS Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at $291,604.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Terrell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.