Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 460 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 460 ($6.05) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VSVS. Barclays cut their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 495 ($6.51) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 519.45 ($6.83).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 360.60 ($4.74) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 564 ($7.42). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 420.87. The firm has a market cap of $974.74 million and a PE ratio of 12.14.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vesuvius will post 4867.0001888 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.