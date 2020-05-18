Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $296.43 and last traded at $285.87, with a volume of 18188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.69.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.81.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,015 shares of company stock valued at $84,354,755. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

