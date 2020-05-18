Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:VRP opened at GBX 37.81 ($0.50) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.91. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of GBX 28.60 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.34).

Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (30.30) (($0.40)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (30.80) (($0.41)) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

