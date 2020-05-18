Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

