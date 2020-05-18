Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Raised by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 85,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 63,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 33,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.52 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

