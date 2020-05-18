Vereit (VER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vereit (NYSE:VER) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Vereit to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Vereit has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.64-0.66 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.64-$0.66 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vereit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VER opened at $4.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. Vereit has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

