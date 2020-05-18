Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,326.15. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.