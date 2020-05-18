Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $87.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

