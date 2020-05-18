Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.00

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.74, with a volume of 190092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

