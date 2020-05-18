VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.06

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.06 and last traded at $45.91, with a volume of 1818711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

