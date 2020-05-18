ValuEngine Lowers Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WLMS. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

