Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,085,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after purchasing an additional 131,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 375,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $35,727,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 46.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 371,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.