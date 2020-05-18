Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UTI. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.65.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 57.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 107,734 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,078,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

