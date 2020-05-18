United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €38.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UTDI. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.51 ($42.45).

ETR:UTDI opened at €35.00 ($40.70) on Thursday. United Internet has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12-month high of €36.73 ($42.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.30.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

