Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $84.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $484,264.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,622.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $823,567.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,877 shares of company stock worth $1,976,045. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,580,000 after acquiring an additional 445,489 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 8.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,773,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,604,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the first quarter worth $34,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,016,000 after buying an additional 118,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

