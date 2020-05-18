UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UCG. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €10.97 ($12.76).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

