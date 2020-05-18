UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

