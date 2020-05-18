UBS Group Increases GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,920

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,920 ($25.26) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co dropped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,813.41 ($23.85).

Shares of LON:GSK traded up GBX 26.80 ($0.35) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,674.60 ($22.03). 3,955,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,595.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,681. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11385.0003131 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 71.03%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley purchased 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £430.08 ($565.75). Insiders bought a total of 43 shares of company stock worth $67,411 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

