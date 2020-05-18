UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €29.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on G1A. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.17 ($26.94).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €23.69 ($27.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 52 week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.