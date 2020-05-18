UBS Group Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €27.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.65 ($32.16).

Get Duerr alerts:

DUE opened at €19.94 ($23.19) on Thursday. Duerr has a one year low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a one year high of €33.16 ($38.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.