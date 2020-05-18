UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €94.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €85.13 ($98.99).

ETR DHER opened at €85.34 ($99.23) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion and a PE ratio of 68.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €36.89 ($42.90) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($103.26).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

