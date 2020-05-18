Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -1.53

News headlines about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -1.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Guggenheim upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

