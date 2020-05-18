Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. 5,195,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,473,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.78. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $570,584.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,606 shares of company stock worth $3,137,946. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 196,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $789,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

