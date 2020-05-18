Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $1,688,580.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,688,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $50,040.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $50,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00.

TWLO opened at $189.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.02. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $197.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Twilio by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $52,515,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

