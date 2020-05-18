TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TUI AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TUI AG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of TUI AG/ADR stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. TUI AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

