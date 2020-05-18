Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 70,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

