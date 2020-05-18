Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Stake Reduced by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,606,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

