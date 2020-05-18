Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is $0.59. Tripadvisor posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,284 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 60.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,244,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 846,342 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,773,145 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 422,513 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 2,238.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIP opened at $15.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

