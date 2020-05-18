Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,050 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. Hercules Capital Inc has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTGC. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.