Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,346,000 after buying an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. CL King dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

