Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $69.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $304,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,879. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

