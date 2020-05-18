Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 879,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,975,000 after buying an additional 70,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of PEAK opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

