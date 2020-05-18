Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $76.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,365.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,245.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,326.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

