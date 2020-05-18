Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Natural Foods worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNFI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,626,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,666.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 44,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

UNFI stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.11. United Natural Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.