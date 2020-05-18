Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $126.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $356.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.73. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

