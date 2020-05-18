Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

