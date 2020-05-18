Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE stock opened at $234.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.45 and a 200-day moving average of $242.25. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

