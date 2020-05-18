Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $53.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

