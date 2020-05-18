Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,341,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

T opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

